Russia Supports Cooperation With Africa on Combating Terrorism, Extremism - Putin

Russia supports the cooperation with Africa aimed at combating threats such as terrorism and extremism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia supports the cooperation with Africa aimed at combating threats such as terrorism and extremism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Today a large-scale joint plan of action of Russian and the African Union will be approved until 2026. This comprehensive document will be an addition to the Memorandum of understanding between the government of the Russian Federation and the African Union commission on the foundations of relations and cooperation of 2019. And it provides for an intensification of contacts on peace and security issues, the resolution of crisis situations," Putin said at a meeting with heads of leading regional organizations in Africa in St.

Petersburg.

Moscow expects that that this document will provide additional tools for cooperation between Russia and the African Union � a regular dialogue mechanism for consultations on such issues like combating terrorism and extremism, information and environmental security, Putin added.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.