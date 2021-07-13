UrduPoint.com
Russia Supports Cuba's Efforts To Normalize Situation - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia Supports Cuba's Efforts to Normalize Situation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Cuban ambassador in Moscow Julio Garmendia Pena expressed confidence in prompt normalization of the situation in the Caribbean country during a meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Moscow supports Havana's efforts.

"Mutual confidence was expressed in the speedy normalization of the situation.

The inadmissibility of outside interference and other destructive actions that are fraught with destabilization in Cuba was emphasized," the ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday, Cuba witnessed its largest protests since 1994, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods. Thousands of people demanded free elections and the resolution of social issues. According to local media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including Havana. In response, government and Communist Party supporters held their own marches.

