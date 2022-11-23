UrduPoint.com

Russia Supports Decision To Equip CSTO Forces With Modern Weapons - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 07:52 PM

The experience of using the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces in Kazakhstan has been analyzed, Russia supports decisions on equipping CSTO forces with modern weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The experience of using the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces in Kazakhstan has been analyzed, Russia supports decisions on equipping CSTO forces with modern weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The very valuable practical experience gained during the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan has been analyzed by us and the organization's secretariat, and Russia certainly supports the important decision presented for our approval on equipping the organization's peacekeeping forces with modern weapons, military and special equipment, as well as special means," Putin said at the CSTO summit in Yerevan.

Russia also supports the CSTO's decision to improve communication systems, create radiation and chemical protection systems, and a railway protection system, the Russian president added.

"The decisions that we have to make today, including those concerning the improvement of the CSTO communication system, the creation of a joint formation of radiation, chemical, biological protection and medical support, the functioning of a unified system of technical shutdown of railways in the CSTO, Russia certainly supports," Putin said.

