Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia Supports Efforts Of IAEA Head On Ensuring Protection On ZNPP - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russia Supports Efforts of IAEA Head on Ensuring Protection on ZNPP - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia supports the efforts of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi on ensuring the protection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Grossi said he had met with a number of Russian officials in Kaliningrad as part of his visit to Russia, including Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.

"The Director General of Rosatom Mr. A. Likhachev and the IAEA Director General Mr. R. Grossi met today in Kaliningrad to discuss protection of nuclear safety and security at the ZNPP. Russia supports the efforts of Mr.Grossi in this regard," Ulyanov said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Visit Vienna Kaliningrad

Recent Stories

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

1 hour ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.