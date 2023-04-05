Russia Supports Efforts of IAEA Head on Ensuring Protection on ZNPP - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia supports the efforts of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi on ensuring the protection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Grossi said he had met with a number of Russian officials in Kaliningrad as part of his visit to Russia, including Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.

"The Director General of Rosatom Mr. A. Likhachev and the IAEA Director General Mr. R. Grossi met today in Kaliningrad to discuss protection of nuclear safety and security at the ZNPP. Russia supports the efforts of Mr.Grossi in this regard," Ulyanov said in a tweet.