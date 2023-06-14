UrduPoint.com

Russia Supports Egypt's Application To Join BRICS - Russian Ambassador In Cairo

June 14, 2023

Russia Supports Egypt's Application to Join BRICS - Russian Ambassador in Cairo

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russia has supported the application of Egypt to join BRICS, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgiy Borisenko told Sputnik.

"Russia immediately supported the application of Egypt to join the BRICS. It can take place after the criteria and procedures for admission of new countries are finally agreed within the association, since the current members have different opinions on this matter," Borisenko said.

