Russia Supports Ensuring Rights of Kosovo Serbs, Peaceful Settlement of Issue - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Russia supports ensuring the rights of Kosovo Serbs and the peaceful settlement of the issue through diplomatic means, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We certainly stand for ensuring that all the rights of the Kosovo Serbs are guaranteed, and that all the obligations that are being fulfilled are fulfilled... in accordance with all the documents that deal with this situation. That is, the most important thing for us is to ensure the interests of the Serbs and, of course, we support that parties make efforts for a a peaceful resolution of this situation through diplomatic means," Peskov told a briefing.

Tensions arose in the region on Saturday, when Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of Dejan Pantic, a former police officer in Kosovo who quit his post in mid-November and was arrested by the Kosovar authorities at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."