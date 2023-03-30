(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia supports the efforts of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi aimed at protecting the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Grossi arrived at the ZNPP and inspected the site together with the plant's management and responsible technical staff. The official said that new measures have to be taken in order to protect the ZNPP as situation there is not getting better.

"Russia welcomes and support the efforts of Mr. Grossi aimed at protection of nuclear safety and security at the ZNPP. The nuclear power plant should be protected from any attack," Ulyanov said on Twitter.