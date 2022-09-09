(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) call to stop shelling of Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called for the immediate end of shelling of the ZNPP and Enerhodar.

"We fully support the appeal and demand of the #IAEA Director General that shelling of the town of Enerhodar and the #ZNPP must stop immediately," Ulyanov tweeted.