UrduPoint.com

Russia Supports IAEA's Call To Stop Shelling Of Enerhodar, ZNPP - Ulyanov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Russia Supports IAEA's Call to Stop Shelling of Enerhodar, ZNPP - Ulyanov

Russia fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) call to stop shelling of Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) call to stop shelling of Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called for the immediate end of shelling of the ZNPP and Enerhodar.

"We fully support the appeal and demand of the #IAEA Director General that shelling of the town of Enerhodar and the #ZNPP must stop immediately," Ulyanov tweeted.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vienna

Recent Stories

US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands ..

US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands at Nur Khan Air Base

48 seconds ago
 European Union to Make Easy Access to Visas Only f ..

European Union to Make Easy Access to Visas Only for Several Groups of Russians

51 seconds ago
 WHO, WFP to provide health, food assistance to flo ..

WHO, WFP to provide health, food assistance to flood hit people: DC

57 seconds ago
 CM Sindh decides to plug FP dykes' breaches to avo ..

CM Sindh decides to plug FP dykes' breaches to avoid further flooding of village ..

11 minutes ago
 European Parliament Head Says EU Candidates Should ..

European Parliament Head Says EU Candidates Should Impose Sanctions Against Russ ..

11 minutes ago
 Commission Recommends EU Not to Issue Long-Term Mu ..

Commission Recommends EU Not to Issue Long-Term Multiple-Entry Visas to Russians

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.