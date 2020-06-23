UrduPoint.com
Russia Supports India's Candidacy For UN Security Council Permanent Seat - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:38 PM

Russia supports India's candidacy for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), as it believes developing countries are under-represented in the body, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference following talks with his counterparts from India and China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russia supports India's candidacy for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), as it believes developing countries are under-represented in the body, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference following talks with his counterparts from India and China.

Earlier in June, India was elected as non-permanent UNSC member for 2021-2022 after winning an overwhelming majority of votes in the body.

"We have said many times that India is a strong contender for permanent membership in the Security Council in the context of the reform of this body, and Russia supports India's candidacy for permanent membership in the Security Council.

We believe that under-representation of developing countries Asian, African and Latin American countries is the main weakness of the current composition of this entity. And the significant over-representation of our Western colleagues is the flip side of the coin," Lavrov said.

India participates in all of UN's agencies and organizations. The 2021-2022 term sill be its eighth term in the UNSC. New Delhi has long been seeking a permanent UNSC seat and calling for reforming the body.

