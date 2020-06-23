Moscow supports New Delhi's initiative on adopting the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a meeting with his Indian and Chinese counterparts

During the trilateral meeting, the ministers are set to discuss the further deepening of cooperation between the countries, including in the fight against global crises.

"I take this opportunity to reaffirm our support for India's initiative to adopt a comprehensive convention against terrorism," Lavrov said.

India proposed a draft document on the comprehensive convention against international terrorism at the United Nations in 1986. However, back then, it was not implemented due to disputes over the definition of terrorism among the member states. India has since pressed for the adoption of the document.