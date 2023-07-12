Open Menu

Russia Supports Indonesia's Chairmanship In Promoting ASEAN Values - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Russia supports Indonesia's efforts to promote values of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, while being the chair of the organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We always support ASEAN, we support Indonesia as the ASEAN chair in promoting the values and principles of ASEAN in the Asia-Pacific developments but first of all in the context of the regional architecture which we all agree must be ASEAN-centered," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, in Jakarta.

The minister added that Indonesia was adhering to these principles.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for a three-day official visit to meet with his counterparts and participate in ASEAN meetings.

ASEAN is the association of 10 Southeast Asian states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, aimed at fostering both political and economic cooperation among its members. Indonesia is chairing the association in 2023.

