UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Supports Initiative To Hold UN-Backed Conference On Libya In Berlin - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Russia Supports Initiative to Hold UN-Backed Conference on Libya in Berlin - Putin

Russia supports the initiative to host an international conference on Libya under the auspices of the United Nations in Berlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russia supports the initiative to host an international conference on Libya under the auspices of the United Nations in Berlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We support the initiative of the Federal Chancellor to hold a conference in Berlin. Some things still need to be finalized," Putin said.

This conference could be the next good step in the right direction in order to prevent negative developments, he said.

"We could start a gradual peaceful settlement of the conflict," the president added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia German Berlin Vladimir Putin Libya Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Absentee funeral prayer offered for Sultan Qaboos

6 minutes ago

3-day Int'l conference on Indus Script concludes

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of aerial firin ..

5 minutes ago

District Bar Association Lalamusa elections 2020 h ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Expects Fighting in Libya to Stop at Midnigh ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiri people's rights being denied as India pre ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.