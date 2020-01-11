Russia Supports Initiative to Hold UN-Backed Conference on Libya in Berlin - Putin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russia supports the initiative to host an international conference on Libya under the auspices of the United Nations in Berlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We support the initiative of the Federal Chancellor to hold a conference in Berlin. Some things still need to be finalized," Putin said.

This conference could be the next good step in the right direction in order to prevent negative developments, he said.

"We could start a gradual peaceful settlement of the conflict," the president added.