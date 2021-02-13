(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Russia sees the need for close international maritime cooperation against terrorism and piracy to ensure the security of navigation routes, including in the Indian Ocean, Konstantin Aksyonov, the commander of Russia's Admiral Grigorovich frigate, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There is no doubt that terrorist and piracy threats are hard to exaggerate. We remember how Russian ships were also seized, and these acts continue to occur up to these days. Strong cooperation of naval forces in this region will allow more stable and secure navigation conditions. We are aware that foreign countries are deploying their ships, planes, and patrol vessels into this region in order to prevent international terrorists and pirates from raising their heads," the commander said on the sidelines of the multinational AMAN-21 drills in the port of Karachi.

The Russian vessel is participating in the 7th edition of the Multinational Naval Exercises AMAN-21, held in the Arabian Sea from February 11-16. This year, the event, which takes place every two years since 2007, involves navies of 45 countries. For the Russian Navy, these are the first joint drills with NATO forces in 10 years.