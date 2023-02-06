Russia supports the efforts of the Iraqi government to normalize relations with Iraqi Kurdistan and ensure security in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russia supports the efforts of the Iraqi government to normalize relations with Iraqi Kurdistan and ensure security in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We expressed our full support for the efforts of the government headed by Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani to improve the situation, to normalize relations between Baghdad and (capital of Iraqi Kurdistan) Erbil, to ensure security and to fight terrorism," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

On Sunday, Lavrov arrived in Iraq on an official trip taking place from February 5-6. He is expected to meet with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi.

Baghdad is on the first leg of Lavrov's tour to middle Eastern and African countries. The minister will also visit Mali, Mauritania and Sudan.