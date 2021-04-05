Russia Supports Jordanian Authorities' Efforts to Ensure Stability - Foreign Ministry

Russia is closely following the latest developments in Jordan amid reports about arrests of high-ranking officials in the Middle Eastern country and expresses supports for efforts of the authorities to ensure stability and order, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia is closely following the latest developments in Jordan amid reports about arrests of high-ranking officials in the middle Eastern country and expresses supports for efforts of the authorities to ensure stability and order, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Moscow is closely following the development of the situation in Jordan, where on April 3, according to official sources, an attempt to undermine the security and stability of the Kingdom was prevented," the ministry said.

Moscow also expressed support to "efforts of the legitimate authorities of Jordan and personally of King Abdullah II" to ensure internal stability and order.