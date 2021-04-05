UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Supports Jordanian Authorities' Efforts To Ensure Stability - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:27 PM

Russia Supports Jordanian Authorities' Efforts to Ensure Stability - Foreign Ministry

Russia is closely following the latest developments in Jordan amid reports about arrests of high-ranking officials in the Middle Eastern country and expresses supports for efforts of the authorities to ensure stability and order, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia is closely following the latest developments in Jordan amid reports about arrests of high-ranking officials in the middle Eastern country and expresses supports for efforts of the authorities to ensure stability and order, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Moscow is closely following the development of the situation in Jordan, where on April 3, according to official sources, an attempt to undermine the security and stability of the Kingdom was prevented," the ministry said.

Moscow also expressed support to "efforts of the legitimate authorities of Jordan and personally of King Abdullah II" to ensure internal stability and order.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia April

Recent Stories

East Timor Plans Disaster Relief as Flood Leaves 2 ..

6 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Warns of Stricter Measures Amid ..

6 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar disappointed on match officials of P ..

6 minutes ago

Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa and Zimbabwe ..

11 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues Emiri Decree on International C ..

30 minutes ago

Connect with Nature inspires, empowers and mentors ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.