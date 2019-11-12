(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russia supports resigned Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri's attempts to form a new government , although it does not see the concept of a technocratic cabinet as a realistic one, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Hariri's cabinet resigned on October 29 following almost two weeks of anti-government rallies, triggered by economic hardships. Meanwhile, President Michel Aoun has tasked Hariri with performing the duties of a caretaker prime minister until the formation of a new government.

"In Lebanon, we support the efforts of Saad Hariri to establish a government, a caretaker government.

As far as I understand, his idea and the idea of some of his friends is to make this government entirely technocrat, without any political affiliations. I don't think it's realistic in the realities of Lebanon," Lavrov said at the Paris Peace Forum.

Despite the resignation of the government, peaceful rallies are ongoing, with protesters demanding formation of a government under new conditions, and economic reforms, most importantly, in the banking sector.