Russia Supports Organizing Arctic Countries Summit - Foreign Ministry

Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russia is in favor of organizing a high-level meeting of Arctic countries provided it has a detailed agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large, Nikolay Korchunov, said.

In May, Moscow will accept a two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum that aims to promote partnership and coordination between the regional states, indigenous peoples and other shared issues, specifically those related to sustainable development and the environment.

"Concerning the summit of heads of state and government, we, on the whole, view it positively.

We are in favor of facilitating dialogue between Arctic states at all levels, including the highest one, in the interest of preserving the Arctic as the area of peace and stability. However, this matter demands careful elaboration: to hold a successful high-level meeting we need both a substantive agenda as well as positive atmosphere for cooperation and mutual trust," Korchunov said in an interview with the Russian newspaper, Kommersant, published on Thursday.

The council was established in 1996 and includes Russia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States.

