Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to Hold General Election - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Moscow supports the Palestine authorities' efforts to hold a general election across all Palestinian territories, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday during an event dedicated to the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

On Wednesday, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said that efforts were underway to organize the nation's first general election since 2005 within the upcoming months.

"We support the efforts of the Palestine leadership backed by the Palestine people on holding elections in all Palestine territories," Vershinin said.

He stressed that Russia supported efforts on restoring Palestine unity based on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Abbas previously expressed his intention to organize an election during the 74th UN General Assembly in September. He said that he wanted a democratic election to be held in all Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, which has been controlled by the Hamas movement for the past 12 years. In November, he said that the vote was dependent on Hamas giving its consent, and that Israel's position on the matter would be irrelevant.

Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh gave his consent on Wednesday.

General elections in Palestine were expected in 2014 and 2018 but failed both times due to the row between Hamas and the Fatah movement, which governs the West Bank.