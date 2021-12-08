Russia supports a viable resolution of the Cyprus problem within the framework of international law, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia supports a viable resolution of the Cyprus problem within the framework of international law, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"With regard to the Cyprus problem, we once again confirmed the support of the Russian side in the search for a comprehensive, just and viable settlement within the international legal framework," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi.

Putin also said that he discussed "the Russia-EU relations, situation in the Balkans and east Mediterranean" with Mitsotakis.