UrduPoint.com

Russia Supports Resolution Of Cyprus Problem Within Framework Of Int'l Law - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Russia Supports Resolution of Cyprus Problem Within Framework of Int'l Law - Putin

Russia supports a viable resolution of the Cyprus problem within the framework of international law, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia supports a viable resolution of the Cyprus problem within the framework of international law, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"With regard to the Cyprus problem, we once again confirmed the support of the Russian side in the search for a comprehensive, just and viable settlement within the international legal framework," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi.

Putin also said that he discussed "the Russia-EU relations, situation in the Balkans and east Mediterranean" with Mitsotakis.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Cyprus

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash hosts banquet in honour of Chairman o ..

Saqr Ghobash hosts banquet in honour of Chairman of Federation Council of Federa ..

9 minutes ago
 First-ever GBF ASEAN highlights Dubai as economic ..

First-ever GBF ASEAN highlights Dubai as economic role model for RCEP countries

10 minutes ago
 Russia Will Use Greece to Improve Relations With N ..

Russia Will Use Greece to Improve Relations With NATO - Putin

10 minutes ago
 Russia to Present Security Proposals to US Within ..

Russia to Present Security Proposals to US Within Week - Putin

10 minutes ago
 New German Cabinet Sworn in, Scholz Government Beg ..

New German Cabinet Sworn in, Scholz Government Begins Work

10 minutes ago
 Russia-Greece Trade Up 56% Y/Y in 9M 2021, Almost ..

Russia-Greece Trade Up 56% Y/Y in 9M 2021, Almost Reaching Pre-Pandemic Level - ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.