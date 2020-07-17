UrduPoint.com
Russia Supports Serbia's Efforts Toward Settlement Of Kosovo Issue - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:55 AM

Russia supports Serbia's efforts for the normalization of the Kosovo controversy and expects both sides to pursue a viable and mutually acceptable solution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia supports Serbia's efforts for the normalization of the Kosovo controversy and expects both sides to pursue a viable and mutually acceptable solution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We support efforts of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Kosovo issue, including within the framework of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

As conveyed by the spokeswoman, Russia counts on the European Union, as a UN-nominated mediator of the peace process, to perform its functions diligently, seeking the implementation of agreements reached by the parties by far.

"I would like to stress that Russia's stance on Kosovo remains unchanged. We endorse Belgrade and Pristina in achieving a viable and mutually acceptable solution based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244," Zakharova added.

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1244 in 1999 to authorize an international civil and military presence in what was then the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia through the deployment of a UN-flagged contingent to Kosovo.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in February 2008 and has since been seeking to gain recognition. Serbia and Russia are among the countries which have not recognized Kosovo, while part of those which did, have subsequently withdrawn their recognition.

In 2011, Serbia, under the pressure of Brussels, began negotiations on the normalization of relations with Kosovar Albanians under the EU mediation. The dialogue got stalled in November 2018, when Kosovo imposed 100 percent duties on Serbian imports.

Last week, Serbia's Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti held a video summit, mediated by France and Germany, where they asserted readiness to resume talks on the normalization of relations. Nevertheless, in an interview on national television after the summit, Vucic said that Kosovo's demands were "senseless."

