UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russia emphasizes the need to preserve Syria's territorial integrity following Turkey's decision to launch a military operation in the north of the country, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's up to Turkey and its neighbors to decide, we can't give such advice," Polyanskiy said when asked whether he believes Turkey should halt the offensive. "But we adhere to the territorial sovereignty of Syria."

Polyanskiy said Russia wants to promote dialogue between the Kurds and the Syrian government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone.

"

Later in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the army had launched a ground offensive as part of the operation.

The latest media reports indicate that the Turkish warplanes have so far attacked at least four towns in Hasakah province and two towns in Raqqa province. In addition, Turkish jets hit a power line supplying electricity to the Alluk water management facility, as well as a dam north of Al-Malikiyah.

The SDF press service said in a recent report that at least three Kurdish militia fighters and five civilians have been killed, while dozens of others were injured in Turkish shelling attacks at the border areas in Syria.

In light of the offensive, the United Nations Security Council had scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the situation in Syria.