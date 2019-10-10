UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Supports Syria's Territorial Integrity Amid Turkey's Operation - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Russia Supports Syria's Territorial Integrity Amid Turkey's Operation - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russia emphasizes the need to preserve Syria's territorial integrity following Turkey's decision to launch a military operation in the north of the country, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's up to Turkey and its neighbors to decide, we can't give such advice," Polyanskiy said when asked whether he believes Turkey should halt the offensive. "But we adhere to the territorial sovereignty of Syria."

Polyanskiy said Russia wants to promote dialogue between the Kurds and the Syrian government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone.

"

Later in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the army had launched a ground offensive as part of the operation.

The latest media reports indicate that the Turkish warplanes have so far attacked at least four towns in Hasakah province and two towns in Raqqa province. In addition, Turkish jets hit a power line supplying electricity to the Alluk water management facility, as well as a dam north of Al-Malikiyah.

The SDF press service said in a recent report that at least three Kurdish militia fighters and five civilians have been killed, while dozens of others were injured in Turkish shelling attacks at the border areas in Syria.

In light of the offensive, the United Nations Security Council had scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the situation in Syria.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Army United Nations Syria Electricity Water Russia Turkey Dam Lead Tayyip Erdogan Border Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

6 minutes ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

6 minutes ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

1 hour ago

Biden for First Time Calls for Impeaching Trump

1 hour ago

Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 international between P ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits G ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.