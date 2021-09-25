Russia Supports Taliban Intention to Fight IS Terrorists - Lavrov

Moscow supports the intention of the Taliban (banned in Russia) to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Moscow supports the intention of the Taliban (banned in Russia) to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We will fully support the intention of the Taliban, which they declared, to fight the Islamic State and other terrorist groups," Lavrov told a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.