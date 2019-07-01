UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Supports Trump's Call To Include China In New Arms Control Deal - Ryabkov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:10 PM

Russia Supports Trump's Call to Include China in New Arms Control Deal - Ryabkov

Moscow supports the call of US President Donald Trump to include China in a new arms control deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Moscow supports the call of US President Donald Trump to include China in a new arms control deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

US President Donald Trump wants a solid arms control agreement and seeks to make China a party to the possible accord, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in May. However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said Beijing would not be party to any trilateral nuclear deal.

"We very seriously consider signals from the United States in support of such a resolution of the problem. The problems are mounting in the sphere of limiting and curbing the nuclear and missile armaments. We have long been calling for a move toward multilateral arms control. From this point of view, the idea of expanding the number of parties beyond the bilateral format, which has been solely between Russia and the United States for decades, appears to be interesting," Ryabkov said at a session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

At the same time, the deputy minister said that Russia understood China's position "repeatedly expressed by the Foreign Ministry."

"In the sphere of strategic arms control, so many problems have piled up that, in our opinion, these problems should be primarily addressed on the US-Russian basis. And now, after the meeting in Osaka, it seems that further preconditions emerge to activate this process. We need to focus on prolongation of New START," Ryabkov said.

"If and when the goal to switch these efforts to a multilateral format enters the practical stage, we will clearly raise the issue of adding the United Kingdom and France ... We cannot ignore the potential of these countries if we seriously talk about switching the arms control to a multilateral format," the deputy foreign minister noted.

Related Topics

Resolution Moscow Russia China Nuclear France Trump Beijing Osaka Same United Kingdom United States May From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Developing Hattar, Rashakai SEZs on govt's top pri ..

4 minutes ago

Woman electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago

Federal govt commits to end curse of narcotics in ..

4 minutes ago

Patients for replacing faulty generators at Polycl ..

4 minutes ago

Gazprom Increases Natural Gas Production by 2.3% Y ..

13 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants in Kabul Gu ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.