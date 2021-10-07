Russia Supports Updating UN Mechanism to Investigate Use of Chemical Weapons - Ermakov

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russia supports updating the UN mechanism to investigate the use of chemical weapons, according to a statement by Vladimir Ermakov, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, which was read out at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

"There is a need to consider the issue of updating the principles and procedures of the UN Secretary General's mechanism for investigating cases of the possible use of chemical and biological weapons," a representative of the Russian delegation read out the statement.

For this, he said, Russia is submitting a relevant draft resolution to the UNGA First Committee, which addresses disarmament issues.

"We count on broad support and co-authorship," the diplomat said.