MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russia supports and values the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), President Vladimir Putin told IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Tuesday.

"Dear director general, I am very pleased to welcome you to St. Petersburg, Russia. Since the establishment of the agency, Russia has always not only supported, but stood at the origins of the agency since 1957, and has always supported the agency's work. We are actively working within the agency to this day and attach great importance to the work to which the agency dedicates itself, and you, as the general director, dedicate your life," Putin told Grossi during the meeting.

The Russian president also said that elements of excessive dangerous politicization of nuclear activities can be seen, and such rhetoric should be reduced.

Putin proposed to Grossi to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the meeting, adding that Moscow is "ready to solve all issues."