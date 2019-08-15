Russia supports Venezuela's independent foreign policy and its efforts to counteract US attempts to topple the legitimately elected government in the country, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russia supports Venezuela 's independent foreign policy and its efforts to counteract US attempts to topple the legitimately elected government in the country, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, on Thursday.

"We are closely following the events taking place in Venezuela. We note Washington's unprecedented pressure to destabilize the situation in your country. We support efforts by the republic's leadership in implementing independent foreign policy and countering US attempts to change the legitimately elected government," Shoigu said.

The defense minister noted that the Venezuelan people alone could determine a future of their country, adding that the Venezuelan armed forces were a guarantor of preserving the current system and territorial integrity of the republic.

Lopez, in turn, said that Washington blatantly violated the international legislation. attempting to overthrow the Venezuelan government.�

"We are indeed going through a difficult situation right now because of the actions of the United States. It violates the international law in an absolutely blatant way," Lopez said.

Venezuela has been suffering from an acute political crisis since January, when US-backed Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust incumbent President Nicolas Maduro after the latter's re-election. The United States and its allies, including many EU nations, swiftly recognized Guaido's self-nomination, while Russia and China, among others, have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate president.