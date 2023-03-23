UrduPoint.com

Russia Sure South Africa To Ensure Work Of Any Delegation At BRICS August Summit - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Russia Sure South Africa to Ensure Work of Any Delegation at BRICS August Summit - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia is confident that South Africa will provide an opportunity for delegations of any level to work at the BRICS summit in August, despite the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are sure that our friendly South Africa will hold the summit, which is scheduled for August, at the highest organizational level and will provide an opportunity for effective and efficient work of delegations of all BRICS partners of any level," Zakharova told reporters.

