Russia, Suriname Share Same View on Venezuelan Crisis Resolution - Lavrov

PARAMARIBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Russia and Suriname share the same view on the resolution of the political crisis in Venezuela Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday during his visit to the Latin American country.

Lavrov is paying an official visit to Suriname, the first such visit in the history of bilateral relations. The diplomat has met with country's Foreign Minister Yldiz Pollack-Beighle, Vice-President Ashwin Adhin and President Desi Bouterse.

"We share the same view on many regional issues, including the Venezuelan crisis, which we, as well as our Surinamese friends, believe can only be resolved through a direct dialogue between the government and the opposition without any preliminary conditions," Lavrov said.

Venezuela has been suffering a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Since May, Caracas and the Venezuelan opposition have been engaged in talks mediated by the Norwegian government. Earlier this month, a delegation of the Venezuelan government and representatives of the opposition held a three-day round of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados as part of the efforts to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country.