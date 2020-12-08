(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia is surprised at the attempts of the German authorities to prevent the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party from visiting Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday at a meeting with the German opposition party's delegation.

"So, I'll admit, we were quite surprised at Berlin's attempts to prevent your trip from happening, attempts to put up obstacles, create technical difficulties. We were especially surprised by the hysterical internal discussion that unfolded over your visit," Lavrov said.