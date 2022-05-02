UrduPoint.com

Russia Suspended From UNESCO World Press Freedom Day Conference - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 04:28 PM

Russia Suspended From UNESCO World Press Freedom Day Conference - Foreign Ministry

Russia was not allowed to participate in the UNESCO conference dedicated to issues of media freedom, which is taking place on May 2-5 in Uruguay, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Russia was not allowed to participate in the UNESCO conference dedicated to issues of media freedom, which is taking place on May 2-5 in Uruguay, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"World Press Freedom Day, declared in 1993 by the UN General Assembly, is celebrated annually on May 3. On this occasion, UNESCO, the specialized agency of the UN system for international information cooperation, traditionally holds issue-related conferences. Unfortunately, Russia was not permitted to participate in this year's event," the ministry said in a statement.

The UNESCO secretariat on behalf of the forum's organizers rejected Russia's application "under a far-fetched pretext" to hold a special session on the issue of large IT companies' influence on mass media operation, as well as on experts' speeches at panel discussions, according to the statement.

"The motivation for the refusal of alleged 'non-compliance' with the requirements of the conference and an already compiled list of speakers is wide open to criticism ... Obviously, the UNESCO secretariat has followed a group of well-known, extremely biased countries promoting the policy of 'canceling' Russia in the international arena and intending to purge the information field from points of view differing from ultra-liberal attitudes of the 'collective West'," the statement added.

The World Press Freedom Day, annually observed on May 3 since 1994, is intended to remind governments of the right to freedom of expression. This year, the global conference is taking place in Punta del Este, southeastern Uruguay, being thematically oriented to the issue of journalism under digital siege.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia Punta Del Este Uruguay May Media Event From

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

17 minutes ago
 Uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel to be ensur ..

Uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel to be ensured: DC

21 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for Eidul Fitr reviewed

Security arrangements for Eidul Fitr reviewed

21 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman congratulates nation on the occasi ..

Senate Chairman congratulates nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

36 minutes ago
 Rare Copy of Bible Encouraging Adultery Discovered ..

Rare Copy of Bible Encouraging Adultery Discovered in New Zealand - University

39 minutes ago
 Eid celebrated at Lower Dir

Eid celebrated at Lower Dir

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.