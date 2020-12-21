UrduPoint.com
Russia Suspends Air Travel With UK For 7 Days - Covid-19 Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia is suspending air travel with the United Kingdom for seven days, after a new coronavirus strain was discovered there, the Federal response center said Monday.

A number of countries in Europe and beyond it have already suspended travel with the UK.

The new strain is reportedly more contagious than other variations.

"The restrictions will enter into force on December 22, 2020 at 00:00 [9 p.m. Monday GMT] and will remain in force for a week," the center told reporters.

More Stories From World

