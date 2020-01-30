Russia Suspends Electronic Visa Issuance to Chinese Citizens From Jan 30 -Foreign Ministry

Russia is suspending the issuance of electronic visas to Chinese citizens from January 30 amid the coronavirus spread in China, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russia is suspending the issuance of electronic visas to Chinese citizens from January 30 amid the coronavirus spread in China, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"From January 30, the issuance of electronic visas is suspended for citizens of the People's Republic of China to enter the Russian Federation through border checkpoints located in the Far East, the Kaliningrad Region, as well as through air, sea, road and pedestrian checkpoints located in the territories of . St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region," it said.