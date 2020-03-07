UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Suspends Entry Of Foreigners Coming From Iran For Work, Study, Tourism

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia Suspends Entry of Foreigners Coming From Iran for Work, Study, Tourism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Russian government has decided to temporarily ban the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving from Iran for training, work or tourism, the Cabinet's press service announced on Friday.

"A decision has been made to suspend the passage through the state border of the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving from the Islamic Republic of Iran for training and work, as well as for private, tourist and transit purposes," the press service said in a statement.

According to the Cabinet's directive published on the government website, the border will be closed from March 7.

The total number of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases in Iran has reached 4,747, with the death toll standing at 124, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said earlier on Friday, adding that 913 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Iran Russia March Border From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

48 minutes ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

45 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

45 minutes ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

45 minutes ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.