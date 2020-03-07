Russia Suspends Entry of Foreigners Coming From Iran for Work, Study, Tourism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Russian government has decided to temporarily ban the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving from Iran for training, work or tourism, the Cabinet's press service announced on Friday.

"A decision has been made to suspend the passage through the state border of the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving from the Islamic Republic of Iran for training and work, as well as for private, tourist and transit purposes," the press service said in a statement.

According to the Cabinet's directive published on the government website, the border will be closed from March 7.

The total number of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases in Iran has reached 4,747, with the death toll standing at 124, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said earlier on Friday, adding that 913 patients have recovered.