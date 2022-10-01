UrduPoint.com

Russia Suspends Gas To Italy After 'problem' In Austria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Russia suspends gas to Italy after 'problem' in Austria

Russia's Gazprom has suspended gas deliveries to Italy's Eni, blaming a transport problem in Austria, the Italian energy giant said on Saturday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Russia's Gazprom has suspended gas deliveries to Italy's Eni, blaming a transport problem in Austria, the Italian energy giant said on Saturday.

"Gazprom told us that it was not able to confirm the delivery of the volumes demanded for today, citing the impossibility of gas transport through Austria," Eni said in a statement.

As a result, "Russian gas flows to Eni via the Tarvisio entry point will be naught", it said.

Most of Russian gas delivered to Italy passes via Ukraine through the Trans Austria Gas Pipeline (TAG), to Tarvisio in northern Italy on the border with Austria.

Gazprom later in the day said in a statement that the transportation of Russian gas through Austria had been suspended "due to the refusal of the Austrian operator to confirm the transport nominations".

"The reason is related to the regulatory changes that took place in Austria at the end of September," it added.

"Gazprom is working on solving the problem together with Italian buyers." Before the war in Ukraine, Italy imported 95 percent of the gas it consumes -- about 45 percent of which came from Russia.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi has signed new deals with other gas producers to reduce Italy's reliance on Russia, lowered to 25 percent as of June, while accelerating a shift towards renewable energies.

ENI GAZPROM

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Austria Italy June September Border Gas From

Recent Stories

Parliament to discuss Imran's conspiracy hatched t ..

Parliament to discuss Imran's conspiracy hatched to defame state institutions: R ..

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Tallinn WTA results - collated

Tennis: Tallinn WTA results - collated

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns India's campaign of extra judici ..

Pakistan condemns India's campaign of extra judicial killings of Kashmiris

5 minutes ago
 DC holds open court to redress public grievances

DC holds open court to redress public grievances

5 minutes ago
 Vital to follow the sacred Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) to ..

Vital to follow the sacred Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) to live a dignified life

5 minutes ago
 Russia Retains Full Membership in ICAO - Federal A ..

Russia Retains Full Membership in ICAO - Federal Air Transport Agency

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.