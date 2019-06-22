UrduPoint.com
Russia Suspends Georgian Airline Flights In Its Territory

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:51 PM

Russia on Saturday suspended Georgian air companies from flying in its territory from July 8, a day after President Vladimir Putin banned Russian flights to pro-Western Georgia citing security concerns

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Russia on Saturday suspended Georgian air companies from flying in its territory from July 8, a day after President Vladimir Putin banned Russian flights to pro-Western Georgia citing security concerns.

"The reason for this suspension is the necessity to ensure a sufficient level of air security and arrears" owed by Georgian companies, a transport statement said.

The Kremlin had said the ban was to "ensure Russia's national security and protect Russian nationals from criminal and other unlawful activities".

Authorities recommended travel companies stop selling holiday packages to Georgia and advised Russian tourists to return home.

