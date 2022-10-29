Russia Suspends 'Grain Deal' After Terrorist Act in Sevastopol - Defense Ministry

Russia is suspending its participation in the agreements on exports of food products from the Ukrainian ports after a terrorist act staged by Kiev in the waters of Sevastopol, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia is suspending its participation in the agreements on exports of food products from the Ukrainian ports after a terrorist act staged by Kiev in the waters of Sevastopol, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the defense ministry said that the preparation of the morning drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov. According to the ministry, the attack involved 16 air and sea drones and slightly damaged the Russian naval minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet.

"Given the terrorist act carried out on October 29 by the Kiev regime with the participation of UK specialists against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the 'grain corridor', the Russian side suspends participation in the agreements on the export of agricultural products from the Ukrainian ports," the ministry said in a statement.