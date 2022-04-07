Russia Suspends Membership in Human Rights Council on April 7, Before End of Term

Russia is ending its membership in the Human Rights Council on April 7, before its term ends, after the General Assembly voted to suspend it from the body, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russia is ending its membership in the Human Rights Council on April 7, before its term ends, after the General Assembly voted to suspend it from the body, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said.

"Russia considers the resolution an illegitimate and politically motivated step ... The Russian Federation made a decision about ending its membership in the Human Rights Council before the end of its term on the 7th of April," he said.

The diplomat added that the UN Human Rights Council has been monopolized by a group of countries which are exploiting it for their own purposes.