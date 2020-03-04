Russia Suspends Moscow-Nice Train Services Due to Coronavirus Outbreak -Transport Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russia, due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, is suspending Moscow-Nice train services from March 4, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

The ministry said the suspension was in effect from March 4 until further notice.

This decision was made as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Russia.

Russian Railways trains travel to a number of countries. However, of these, only a train between Moscow and France's Nice passes through Italy and makes stops there, in particular, in Verona and Milan.

Italy has become Europe's leader in the number of coronavirus cases.