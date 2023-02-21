UrduPoint.com

Russia Suspends Participation In New START - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"I have to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. Let me say it again ” (Russia) does not withdraw from the treaty, namely suspends its participation. But before returning to its discussion, we need to understand what countries such as France and the United Kingdom consider to be as their strategic arsenals, and how we will take them into account, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) Alliance," ," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

The US poses an unacceptable ultimatum to Russia concerning the New START ” Moscow should comply with the terms of the document, while Washington will do what it wants, Putin said.

"Now, through representatives of NATO, in fact, they are putting forward an ultimatum ” 'Russia should fulfill everything you agreed to, including the START treaty, and we will behave as we please,' as if there is no connection between the problems of START and, say, the conflict in Ukraine, other hostile actions against our country. As if there are no loud statements that they want to inflict a strategic defeat to us," Putin said.

