Russia Suspends Passenger Train Service With China Starting February 3 Over Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russia has suspended passenger train service with China starting February 3 over coronavirus concerns, state company Russian Railways said on Sunday.

On January 31, Russian Railways restricted passenger railway service with China, leaving only direct trains between Moscow and Beijing.

Now, these trains are canceled too. The decision takes effect at midnight Moscow time on February 3 (21:00 GMT February 2).