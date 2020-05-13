UrduPoint.com
Russia Suspends Use Of Ventilators Tied To Deadly Hospital Fires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:02 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Russia's healthcare regulator on Wednesday ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.

The Federal regulator "has halted the use on Russian territory of.

.. Aventa-M ventilators produced from April 1, 2020", which were used to treat patients in hospitals in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg where fires broke out over past week, a statement said.

