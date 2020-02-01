Russia Suspends Visa-Free Tourism, Work Visa Issuance for Chinese Over Virus Concerns

The Russian government suspended on Saturday visa-free group travel with China as well as issuance of work visas for Chinese citizens over coronavirus concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The Russian government suspended on Saturday visa-free group travel with China as well as issuance of work visas for Chinese citizens over coronavirus concerns.

"To temporarily suspend visa-free travel for tourists that are envisaged by the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the People's Republic of China on visa-free group travel of February 29, 2000," the government order said.

The government also ordered the Foreign Ministry to suspend giving out work visas to Chinese citizens, while notifying Beijing that the measures are "caused by special circumstances and are of a purely temporary nature."