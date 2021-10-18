Russia Suspends Work Of NATO Information Office In Moscow - Lavrov
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russia is suspending the work of the NATO information office in Moscow, Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"The activities of the NATO information office in Moscow, which was established at the Belgian embassy, are terminated," Lavrov told a press conference, adding that Russia suspends the work of the office from November 1.