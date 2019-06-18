(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia 's two largest broadcasters as well as the "Direct Line" Q&A event with President Vladimir Putin suffered a powerful foreign cyberattack before last year's broadcast of the annual televised call-in program, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

This year's "Direct Line" with Putin will start on Thursday at noon (09:00 GMT).

"A few days before the last Direct Line, both the Direct Line and the two largest [Russian] broadcasters were subjected to a powerful DDoS attack conducted from abroad. Here, I can state this fact. There are many such manifestations, and this is not a new practice.

The new thing in this story is that, for the first time, information about this is beginning to leak into the United States," Peskov told reporters.

On Monday, a senior source in one of Russia's law enforcement agencies said that Russia was registering attempts by US intelligence services to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure. According to the source, foreign intelligence services have been trying in recent years to penetrate Russian infrastructure management systems, primarily in the transportation, banking and energy sectors, with increasing frequency.