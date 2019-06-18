UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sustained Major Foreign Cyberattack Before Putin's 2018 Call-In Program - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:57 PM

Russia Sustained Major Foreign Cyberattack Before Putin's 2018 Call-In Program - Kremlin

Russia's two largest broadcasters as well as the "Direct Line" Q&A event with President Vladimir Putin suffered a powerful foreign cyberattack before last year's broadcast of the annual televised call-in program, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia's two largest broadcasters as well as the "Direct Line" Q&A event with President Vladimir Putin suffered a powerful foreign cyberattack before last year's broadcast of the annual televised call-in program, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

This year's "Direct Line" with Putin will start on Thursday at noon (09:00 GMT).

"A few days before the last Direct Line, both the Direct Line and the two largest [Russian] broadcasters were subjected to a powerful DDoS attack conducted from abroad. Here, I can state this fact. There are many such manifestations, and this is not a new practice.

The new thing in this story is that, for the first time, information about this is beginning to leak into the United States," Peskov told reporters.

On Monday, a senior source in one of Russia's law enforcement agencies said that Russia was registering attempts by US intelligence services to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure. According to the source, foreign intelligence services have been trying in recent years to penetrate Russian infrastructure management systems, primarily in the transportation, banking and energy sectors, with increasing frequency.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Vladimir Putin United States Event From

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

14 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre promises fresh su ..

16 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

21 minutes ago

POA condoles death of father of PWF secretary

4 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

27 minutes ago

Students and officials celebrate US-Funded Merit a ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.