Russia, Switzerland Agree To Lift Licenses For Goods Transportation - Transport Ministry

Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia and Switzerland signed a protocol allowing direct and transit cargo vehicles to travel without prior licensing, amending the existing bilateral agreement on road freight transport, the Russian Transport Ministry said on Friday.

"The protocol entails bilateral and transit goods transportation without prior licensing and other administrative actions. This will strengthen trade and economic ties between Russia and Switzerland and will have a substantial impact on increase in demand for transport services from the population and economies of both countries," the ministry stated.

The document was signed by Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Dmitry Zverev and Swiss Ambassador to Russia Krystyna Marty Lang.

The new deal adheres to the international, Russian, and Swiss legislation. It is expected to contribute to more favorable terms of international goods shipment by trucks for carriers from both countries, the Russian ministry noted.

