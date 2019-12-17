Russia, Switzerland Preparing Memorandum on Simplifying Customs Rules - Swiss Official

Russia and Switzerland intend to sign a memorandum on simplifying customs regulations, Erwin Bollinger, the head of the Bilateral Economic Relations Division of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, said on Tuesday

"We have discussed the issue of simplifying customs procedures and agreed to prepare a memorandum that will be signed in the near future," he told reporters after a meeting of the Russia-Switzerland intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

According to Bollinger, the sides have discussed economic cooperation in various areas, with special attention paid to issues of intellectual property and production localization. The issues of Swiss companies operating in Russia have been touched upon as well.

The commission has been active since 1994. It is co-chaired from the Russian side by Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko.