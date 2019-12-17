UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Switzerland Preparing Memorandum On Simplifying Customs Rules - Swiss Official

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:41 PM

Russia, Switzerland Preparing Memorandum on Simplifying Customs Rules - Swiss Official

Russia and Switzerland intend to sign a memorandum on simplifying customs regulations, Erwin Bollinger, the head of the Bilateral Economic Relations Division of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia and Switzerland intend to sign a memorandum on simplifying customs regulations, Erwin Bollinger, the head of the Bilateral Economic Relations Division of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, said on Tuesday.

"We have discussed the issue of simplifying customs procedures and agreed to prepare a memorandum that will be signed in the near future," he told reporters after a meeting of the Russia-Switzerland intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

According to Bollinger, the sides have discussed economic cooperation in various areas, with special attention paid to issues of intellectual property and production localization. The issues of Swiss companies operating in Russia have been touched upon as well.

The commission has been active since 1994. It is co-chaired from the Russian side by Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Switzerland From

Recent Stories

US Army General visits Wahat Al Karama

56 minutes ago

Senegal Heritage Week showcases diverse arts, cult ..

56 minutes ago

US factory output surges 1.1% in November after en ..

6 seconds ago

Anti-Corruption arrests teacher accused of prepari ..

7 seconds ago

Vast Majority of Global Migrants, Refugees Never W ..

9 seconds ago

Reporters Without Borders Says 'Historic Low' of J ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.