Russia, Switzerland Seek to Develop Constructive Dialogue - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russia and Switzerland seek to develop a constructive dialogue to advance bilateral relations including for strengthening European security, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, exchanged messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relation between the countries.

"The messages by the foreign ministers stress the pragmatism of the mature Russian-Swiss relations, the meaningfulness of contacts in different spheres, the active cooperation on the international arena.

The messages affirmed the mutual attitude toward the development of constructive dialogue, including to strengthen stability and security in Europe," the statement said.

In an interview with Sputnik published earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation Sergey Garmonin said that lawmakers from the two countries were discussing the opportunity to resume face-to-face meetings, adding that the Swiss delegation could visit Russia before the end of 2021.