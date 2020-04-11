Russia Sympathizes With US Over Current COVID-19 Outbreak - Kremlin Spokesman

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said on Saturday that Moscow sympathizes with Washington over the current COVID-19 outbreak in the US, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 18,600 people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said on Saturday that Moscow sympathizes with Washington over the current COVID-19 outbreak in the US, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 18,600 people.

"We all sympathize with the Americans due to the situation that has developed, and we hope that the Americans will have the courage and the means to overcome the current crisis," Peskov said during a televised appearance on Russia's Channel One broadcaster.