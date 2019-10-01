The planned resettlement of refugees from the Rukban camp in Syria has been disrupted as the United States has failed to fulfill its commitments, the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The planned resettlement of refugees from the Rukban camp in Syria has been disrupted as the United States has failed to fulfill its commitments, the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation said on Tuesday.

While around 18,000 Syrians have already returned home from the camp, located in the US-controlled area close to the border with Jordan, the Syrian government has supported the United Nations' plan on setting free the remaining refugees. Under this plan, they should be freed in groups comprised of 2,000-2,500 people each, in five-day cycles.

"However, as the US side has not fulfilled the undertaken commitments, the implementation of this plan has been disrupted. On September 29, we met only 336 people at the Jleb checkpoint instead of over 2,000 Syrian citizens who were supposed to be evacuated from Rukban," the center said in a statement.

According to the coordination center, the so-called administration of Rukban, which in fact comprises members of US-controlled militant groups, prevents refugee repatriation, using death threats against Rukban residents.

The center has also called on the United States to immediately leave the occupied territories in Syria.

"We believe that the only way to Syria's restoration lies through complete terrorism elimination, liberation of all the country's territories illegally occupied by the United States and its allies, and Syrians' return to their homes," the statement went on to say.

The Rukban camp, which houses thousands of refugees in deplorable conditions, lies within the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base near At Tanf. The US presence has made it hard for humanitarian workers to access the facility.

The Russian and Syrian governments have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the appalling conditions in Rukban, as well as to the United States' reluctance to let refugees leave the camp.