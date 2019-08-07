UrduPoint.com
Russia, Syria Assist Over 17,000 People To Leave Rukban Refugee Camp - Envoy To UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) More than 17,000 civilians have already left Syria's Rukban refugee camp with the assistance of Moscow and Damascus, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"The IDP [internally displaced persons] camp in Rukban remains in a complex situation. However, thanks to the efforts of the Russian Reconciliation Center of the Warring Parties and the Syrian government, more than 17,000 persons have been able to leave Rukban," Polyansky said.

Polynskiy added that Russia would continue to cooperate with the United Nations in addressing the problem of Syrian refugees and providing humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations said that as of July, some 16,600 people had left the settlement, leaving about 25,000 people in the camp.

Rukban camp is located within the 55-kilometer (34.1 miles) US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base in Syria's At Tanf. Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly stated that the situation in the camp was close to a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Syrian civil war has left behind over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people since 2011. Government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, have regained control over most of the country's territories, so the country is now focused on creating favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees.

